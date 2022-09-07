Woman Accused Of Injuring Officer While Resisting Arrest During Inwood Traffic Stop

A 27-year-old woman was charged with assault after police said she injured an officer while resisting arrest on Long Island.

The Nassau County Police Department said the incident happened in Inwood at 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Officers saw a 2010 Honda Accord with tinted windows, a defective headlight, and no front license plate traveling south on Sheridan Boulevard near Bayview Avenue, NCPD reported.

Police pulled the vehicle over, and the driver, identified as a 36-year-old man, was placed under arrest after refusing orders from officers and becoming physically resistant, authorities said. His name was not released.

The passenger, identified as Annessa Knight, of Manhattan, approached police during the investigation, and she ignored orders from officers, NCPD said.

Police said Knight violently resisted arrest, causing an officer to suffer injuries.

The officer was hospitalized for treatment and assessment, NCPD reported.

Knight was taken to the fourth Precinct, and she later requested an ambulance and was taken to a hospital, police said.

NCPD said Knight was charged with:

Second-degree assault

Resisting arrest

Second-degree criminal contempt

Third-degree criminal mischief

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration

Authorities said she will be arraigned when medically practical.

