Woman Accused Of Driving Drunk With Child In SUV After Chain-Reaction Crash In Lawrence

Rockaway Turnpike near Broadway; The woman charged, Rachael Hess.

A woman has been accused of driving drunk with a child in the SUV after a chain-reaction crash near a Long Island intersection.

It happened around 6 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 in Lawrence.

Rachael Hess, age 44, of Far Rockaway Queens, was operating a 2018 Chevrolet Traverse southbound on Rockaway Turnpike near Broadway when she struck a Honda HR-V operated by a 37-year-old man, Nassau County Police said.

The HR-V then collided with a Jeep operated by a 46-year-old man who was stopped at a red light, police said. 

The 10-year-old boy in the Traverse was released into the custody of a family member who had responded to the scene, said police. The SUV was impounded.

Hess has been charged with:

  • Driving While Intoxicated, 
  • Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated (Child under 16) Leandra’s Law, 
  • Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated,
  • Endangering the Welfare of a Child. 

She will be arraigned on Friday, Feb.10 at First District Court in Hempstead. 

