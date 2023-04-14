Who Killed Shawn? Reward Offered After 33-Year-Old Gunned Down In Long Beach Parking Lot

A week has passed since a 33-year-old man was shot to death outside a housing complex on Long Island, and there’s still no sign of his killer.

Nassau County police officers found Shawn Usher, of Long Beach, at around 10:40 p.m. Friday, April 7, in a parking lot at the Channel Park complex in Long Beach, located on National Boulevard.

Usher had been shot multiple times and later died at the hospital, according to Nassau County Police. Nobody else was injured.

Detectives did not speculate on a possible motive for the killing.

On Thursday, April 13, investigators announced that a reward of up to $5,000 was being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Nassau County Crime Stoppers website or through its hotline at 1-800-244-TIPS.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.