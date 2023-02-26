Westbury Woman, 82, Scammed Out Of Thousands

Police on Long Island are investigating an elderly scam in which an 82-year-old woman was taken for almost $10,000.

The incident took place in Nassau County on Wednesday, Feb. 22 in Westbury.

According to Nassau County detectives, the woman received a phone call from a man she believed to be her grandson who claimed he was arrested in Pennsylvania and asked for $9,400 dollars to pay for a lawyer.

The woman agreed to meet and exchanged the money with an unknown man. The subject took the money and left on foot, police said.

A short time later, the woman was contacted by her grandson who informed her that he was not arrested

The suspect is described as a being white or Hispanic in his mid-20s with short, curly black hair.

The Nassau County Police urges the community to be on alert and to remind vulnerable family members, friends, and neighbors about potential scams or fraud.

Detectives request anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

