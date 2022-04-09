Westbury Man Charged After Woman Shot In Chest In New Cassel, Police Say

A Long Island man has been apprehended after police say he shot a teenage woman overnight.

Nassau County Police Third Precinct Officers responded to a New Cassel residence for a domestic disturbance on Saturday, April 9 at around 12:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located the 19-year-old with a gunshot wound to her chest, said police.

The suspect, Brian Mercado-Ventura, age 21, of Westbury, was placed into police custody without further incident., police said

The victim was transported by a Nassau County Police Department Ambulance to a local hospital where she is in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

Mercado-Ventura has been charged with:

Second-degree assault,

Second-degree menacing,

Criminal possession of a firearm,

Second-degree reckless endangerment,

Aggravated criminal contempt,

Tampering with physical evidence.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, April 10 at First District Court in Hempstead.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.