Westbury Man Charged After Woman Shot In Chest In New Cassel, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Brian Mercado-Ventura
Brian Mercado-Ventura Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island man has been apprehended after police say he shot a teenage woman overnight.

Nassau County Police Third Precinct Officers responded to a New Cassel residence for a domestic disturbance  on Saturday, April 9 at around 12:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located the 19-year-old with a gunshot wound to her chest, said police. 

The suspect, Brian Mercado-Ventura, age 21, of Westbury, was placed into police custody without further incident., police said 

The victim was transported by a Nassau County Police Department Ambulance to a local hospital where she is in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

Mercado-Ventura has been charged with:

  • Second-degree assault, 
  • Second-degree menacing, 
  • Criminal possession of a firearm, 
  • Second-degree reckless endangerment, 
  • Aggravated criminal contempt,
  • Tampering with physical evidence. 

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, April 10 at First District Court in Hempstead.

