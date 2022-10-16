Westbury Man Charged After Police Recover Firearm, Oxycodone Pills, Cocaine, Pounds Of Cannabis

A 23-year-old man is facing charges after police reported recovering 101 oxycodone pills, cocaine, pounds of cannabis, and a firearm from a Long Island home.
Walter LinderNavarro, of Westbury, was arrested during an investigation that happened at 1:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, in Westbury, the Nassau County Police Department said.
NCPD said detectives conducted an investigation at a home on Bowling Green Drive and arrested LinderNavarro.
Police said the following items were recovered during the investigation:
- Seven bags containing a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine, weighing about 388.9 grams
- 101 round blue pills believed to be oxycodone hydrochloride
- 38 West Coast vape cartridges containing THC
- A chocolate bar containing THC
- 20 bags and four containers containing a green/brown substance believed to be cannabis weighing in excess of five pounds
- 9mm Taurus firearm
LinderNavarro was scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday, Oct. 15, authorities said.
Police said LinderNavarro was charged with:
- Criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property
- Second-degree criminal possession of cannabis
- Criminal possession of a firearm
Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.