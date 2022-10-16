Westbury Man Charged After Police Recover Firearm, Oxycodone Pills, Cocaine, Pounds Of Cannabis

A 23-year-old man is facing charges after police reported recovering 101 oxycodone pills, cocaine, pounds of cannabis, and a firearm from a Long Island home.

Walter LinderNavarro, of Westbury, was arrested during an investigation that happened at 1:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, in Westbury, the Nassau County Police Department said.

NCPD said detectives conducted an investigation at a home on Bowling Green Drive and arrested LinderNavarro.

Police said the following items were recovered during the investigation:

Seven bags containing a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine, weighing about 388.9 grams

101 round blue pills believed to be oxycodone hydrochloride

38 West Coast vape cartridges containing THC

A chocolate bar containing THC

20 bags and four containers containing a green/brown substance believed to be cannabis weighing in excess of five pounds

9mm Taurus firearm

LinderNavarro was scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday, Oct. 15, authorities said.

Police said LinderNavarro was charged with:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Second-degree criminal possession of cannabis

Criminal possession of a firearm

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.