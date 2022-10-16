Contact Us
Westbury Man Charged After Police Recover Firearm, Oxycodone Pills, Cocaine, Pounds Of Cannabis

Walter LinderNavarro was arrested on Friday, Oct. 14, police said. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department/Google Maps street view

A 23-year-old man is facing charges after police reported recovering 101 oxycodone pills, cocaine, pounds of cannabis, and a firearm from a Long Island home.

Walter LinderNavarro, of Westbury, was arrested during an investigation that happened at 1:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, in Westbury, the Nassau County Police Department said.

NCPD said detectives conducted an investigation at a home on Bowling Green Drive and arrested LinderNavarro.

Police said the following items were recovered during the investigation:

  • Seven bags containing a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine, weighing about 388.9 grams
  • 101 round blue pills believed to be oxycodone hydrochloride
  • 38 West Coast vape cartridges containing THC
  • A chocolate bar containing THC
  • 20 bags and four containers containing a green/brown substance believed to be cannabis weighing in excess of five pounds
  • 9mm Taurus firearm

LinderNavarro was scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday, Oct. 15, authorities said.

Police said LinderNavarro was charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property
  • Second-degree criminal possession of cannabis
  • Criminal possession of a firearm

