Wanted Man Retreats To Roof Of Hempstead Home Before Being Talked Down By Police

Police officers on Long Island were able to coax a wanted man off the roof of an area home as he sought to avoid being taken into custody, authorities announced.

In Nassau County, detectives and police officers in Uniondale responded to a Clarendon Road home at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, May 5 to locate and apprehend 39-year-old resident Cregory Cole, who was wanted in Nassau County.

Upon arrival, police said that Cole intentionally went to the roof of his home to prevent being taken into custody and refused to come down.

In response, the Nassau County Police Department’s Emergency Service Unit (ESU) responded to the scene, and police said they “were able to develop a rapport with (Cole), and convince him to come down.”

Cole was safely removed from the roof after being escorted by ESU officers down with an assist from a Uniondale firetruck ladder.

According to police, shortly after 2:45 a.m. on Friday, May 6, Cole was placed under arrest and transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation and treatment.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators noted that Cole was previously arrested in Nassau on Wednesday, Feb. 23 for third-degree robbery and was released without bail.

Following his arrest on Monday morning, Cole was charged with:

Criminal mischief;

Criminal contempt;

Obstructing governmental administration.

He was held and scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead later on May 6.

