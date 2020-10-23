Wanted Man Armed With Handgun Breaks Into Long Island Home, Police Say

Police are searching for an unidentified man who broke into a Long Island home in the wee hours of the evening, armed with a handgun, and stole a JBL speaker.

According to police, the incident took place on Thursday, Sept. 24 in the area of South 34th Street in Wyandanch at approximately 3:30 a.m., Suffolk County Police said.

Surveillance footage from the interior of the home, depicting the unidentified man examining the residence's kitchen for approximately two minutes, can be viewed here.

Those who recognize the individual or have information pertinent to the investigation into this incident are asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS, via the P3Tips mobile app or online.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.