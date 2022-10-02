Contact Us
Wanted Elmont Man Charged With Grand Larceny After Found Hiding In Oceanside Yard, Police Say

Jean Ricardo Oriol
Jean Ricardo Oriol Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

A 34-year-old man who was wanted on an active warrant was apprehended on Long Island after he was found hiding in a backyard, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a man pulling on door handles of parked vehicles on Nassau Parkway in Oceanside at about 12:50 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said patrol officers and the K9 unit found Jean Ricardo Oriol, of Elmont, hiding in the backyard of a home on Fortesque Avenue.

Police said he was arrested and charged with:

  • Fourth-degree grand larceny
  • Two counts of third-degree criminal trespass 
  • Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance 
  • Petit larceny
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property 
  • Fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Oriol was found to have an active warrant out of New Jersey, authorities said.

His arraignment was set for Saturday, NCPD said.

