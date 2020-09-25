Video: Police Ask Public's Help In Hit-Run Crash Seriously Injuring 30-Year-Old Long Island Man

Police are attempting to track down the driver of a tractor-trailer who struck a Long Island man walking on the side of the road and proceeded to flee the scene.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers just released a short video and photos of an August hit-and-run that left a 30-year-old man hospitalized with serious injuries as they attempt to identify and locate the driver.

According to police, Amityville resident Derek Groves was walking in the westbound lanes of Sunrise Highway at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25 when he was struck by a tractor-trailer.

After striking Groves, the driver continued on and fled the scene.

Groves was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment of serious injuries following the hit-and-run.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or leaving a tip online.

