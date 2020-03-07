Contact Us
Video: Man Hits, Pushes Woman Outside Long Island Car Wash, Police Say

Zak Failla
Video Credit: Suffolk County Police

A man was caught on camera arguing with a woman before becoming physical with her at a Long Island car wash earlier this year, police said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers released surveillance video taken at the Splash N Dash Express Car Wash on Montauk Highway in Mastic in January.

According to police, following an argument at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, the wanted suspect harassed a woman outside the car wash, hitting her and pushing her in the process.

The woman was uninjured in the incident.

In the video, the hooded suspect can be seen harassing a woman in a white SUV at the car wash before she exited the vehicle. The suspect then is approached by a second woman before shoving the first. He then fled on foot, running off. It is unclear what caused the confrontation.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or incident has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online .

