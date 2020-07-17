Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Showers, Storms Will Lead To Big Change In Weather Pattern
Police & Fire

Vehicles, Other Property Spray-Painted In Two Long Island Communities, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Vehicles and other property was spray-painted on Long Island. Photo Credit: SCPD
Vehicles and other property was spray-painted on Long Island. Photo Credit: SCPD
Vehicles and other property was spray-painted on Long Island. Photo Credit: SCPD

Taggers are on the loose after spray-painting a pair of cars and residents’ property in two Long Island communities, police said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers issued an alert after receiving reports from residents in Smithtown and Nesconset who had property vandalized by taggers last month.

Police said that the taggers spray-painted vehicles, fences, mailboxes, and other assorted property with blue and green spray paint in the vicinity of Howell Drive in Smithtown, and in the vicinity of Southern Boulevard in Nesconset sometime between Monday, June 8 and Tuesday, June 9.

Anyone with information regarding the taggers, or the spray paint incidents has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or leaving an anonymous tip online.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.