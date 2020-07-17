Vehicles, Other Property Spray-Painted In Two Long Island Communities, Police Say

Taggers are on the loose after spray-painting a pair of cars and residents’ property in two Long Island communities, police said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers issued an alert after receiving reports from residents in Smithtown and Nesconset who had property vandalized by taggers last month.

Police said that the taggers spray-painted vehicles, fences, mailboxes, and other assorted property with blue and green spray paint in the vicinity of Howell Drive in Smithtown, and in the vicinity of Southern Boulevard in Nesconset sometime between Monday, June 8 and Tuesday, June 9.

Anyone with information regarding the taggers, or the spray paint incidents has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or leaving an anonymous tip online.

