Vehicle Damaged In Hate Crime On Long Island

A police Hate Crimes Unit investigation is underway after a vehicle was damaged on Long Island.

Anti-black wording was written on a 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse parked in front of the auto repair shop in Ronkonkoma on South 2nd Street sometime between 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10 and 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, Suffolk County Police said.

The vehicle belongs to a customer who is black, according to police.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

