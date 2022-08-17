Contact Us
Uniondale Man Accused Of Fatally Shooting 19-Year-Old In Hempstead

Nicole Valinote
Laron Watts
Laron Watts Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

A 22-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old on Long Island.

Laron Watts, of Uniondale, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jaden Omaree Johnson, of Hempstead, the Nassau County Police Department reported.

Police said Watts is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

NCPD previously reported that the shooting happened in the area of 77 Terrace Ave. in Hempstead at about 10:10 p.m. on Saturday, June 4.

Officers found multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene, including Johnson, who was pronounced dead at the hospital at 10:54 p.m., police said.

NCPD said a 23-year-old Hempstead man was wounded in the ankle, a 35-year-old Westbury man was wounded in the leg, and a 31-year-old Hempstead man was wounded in the thigh.

They were hospitalized and listed in stable condition, police said.

