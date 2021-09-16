Undercover Operation Nets Four Arrests On Long Island For Selling Alcohol To Minors, Police Say

In an effort to reduce the sale of alcohol to underage children on Long Island, police conducted an investigation into retail establishments.

The undercover operation held on Tuesday, Sept. 14, was organized by the Riverhead Police Department's Cope Division in cooperation with the Riverhead Community Awareness Program.

The following employees were arrested and charged with unlawfully dealing with a child;

Diony Castillo, age 27, Riverhead Supermarket and Deli, 945 W. Main St. Riverhead

Can Aydoner, age 41, of American Gas, 1427 Main Rd. Jamesport

Harmanbir, Sing, age 29, Bolla Market, 3705 Middle Country Road.

Briana Cleasby, age 24, Lidl, 1151 Old Country Road, Riverhead

The following locations were also checked and found to be in compliance;

Sound Ave. Liquors-5085 Sound Ave.

North Fork Liquors- 1527 Main Road.

King Kullen- 6233 Rote 25A

Valero Gas- 5904 Route 25A

Shop Rite- 1615 Old Country Road

