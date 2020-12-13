Two Wanted For Stealing Packages From Long Island Home

Police are searching for two men who were captured on surveillance video taking packages off the porch of a Long Island home and fleeing the scene.

The incident took place on Nov. 28 at approximately 7 p.m. on Sparrow Lane in Hauppauge, according to Suffolk County Police. The thieves fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan, police said, possibly a Honda.

Footage of the theft can be viewed here.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers will extend a cash reward for any tips leading to the thieves' arrest, and can be reached online, via the P3Tips app or by calling 800-220-TIPS.

