Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Two Wanted For Stealing Packages From Long Island Home

Christina Coulter
Surveillance image of the wanted thieves. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Police are searching for two men who were captured on surveillance video taking packages off the porch of a Long Island home and fleeing the scene. 

The incident took place on Nov. 28 at approximately 7 p.m. on Sparrow Lane in Hauppauge, according to Suffolk County Police. The thieves fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan, police said, possibly a Honda. 

Footage of the theft can be viewed here

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers will extend a cash reward for any tips leading to the thieves' arrest, and can be reached online, via the P3Tips app or by calling 800-220-TIPS. 

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

