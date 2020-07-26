Two Teens Seriously Injured In Crash At Long Island Intersection

Two teenagers were seriously injured in an overnight crash on Long Island.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday, July 25 in Ronkonkoma.

Ruben Jaden, 18, was driving a 2003 BMW 325i westbound on Parr Drive when he made a right turn on Rosevale Avenue and was struck by a northbound 2020 Ford F150 driven by Alec Mislin, 25, Suffolk County Police said.

Two passengers in the backseat of the BMW, Gianna Ruttola, 15, of Lake Grove, and Michael Halderman, 16, of Wyandanch, were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Mislin, Jaden, and two other passengers in the BMW, a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, all of Ronkonkoma, were treated at the same hospital for minor injuries.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Fourth Squad 631-854-8452.

