Two Teens Arrested Following Incident Outside Long Island Gym

Two teens were arrested for their involvement in an incident outside a Long Island gym, police said.

The arrests were made in Port Jefferson Station at about 1:15 p.m. Friday, July 31.

Members of CrossFit DHP, located at 650 Route 112, were participating in an outdoor fitness class on Sunday, July 23 at approximately 5:30 p.m. when a group of teenagers on bicycles began harassing them, Suffolk County Police said.

Sixth Precinct police officers were called and broke up the dispute. However, the teens returned at approximately 6:15 p.m. and continued harassing the patrons.

Following an investigation, Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers arrested on Friday two boys, both 15 years old, of Centereach, involved in the incident.

One of the teens was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment for throwing a barbell at a gym member, and the other was charged with second-degree menacing swinging a bicycle seat at another gym member, police said.

The teens were issued desk appearance tickets and scheduled for arraignment at Suffolk County Family Court in Central Islip on Friday, Aug. 14.

