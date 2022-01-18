Two Suspects Steal Catalytic Converters Valued At $30K From Nassau County Business

Police are searching for two suspects accused of stealing catalytic converters worth thousands of dollars from a Long Island business.

The owner of Novak Auto called police at about 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 17, and reported that an unknown person or people entered his business without permission, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

The business is located at 4 Hampton Road in Oceanside.

When police arrived, they discovered that part of the front metal wall was removed and used catalytic converters were stolen, NCPD said.

Investigators found that on Friday, Jan. 14, at 7:15 p.m., two unknown male suspects drove to the business in a dark-colored two-door pickup truck and stole about 50 catalytic converters through the wall, police said.

Authorities said the stolen catalytic converters were valued at more than $30,000.

The suspects fled the scene in the pickup truck, driving north on Hampton Road toward Daly Boulevard, NCPD reported.

The investigation into the burglary is ongoing.

Police asked anyone with information about the case to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

