Two Suspects In Custody For Assaulting Homeowner In Valley Stream, Police Say

Zak Failla
The alleged incident happened on Kent Road in Valley Stream. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Two were arrested in Valley Stream by Nassau County police officers. Photo Credit: Pixabay/@fsHH

Two suspects were apprehended after allegedly assaulting a Long Island homeowner, police said.

In Nassau County, police said that officers responded to a reported disturbance on Kent Road in Valley Stream at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, June 2 involving an altercation with a 47-year-old man.

According to a Nassau County Police Department spokesperson, the investigation into the alleged disturbance determined that Errol Stewart, age 37, of Springfield Gardens (Queens), and Camille Hyppolite, age 35, of North Valley Stream, were involved in the incident, which resulted in a police officer suffering an injury to her wrist.

Both the police officer and 47-year-old homeowner were transported to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries, the spokesperson said.

Stewart was charged with:

  • Second-degree assault;
  • Third-degree assault;
  • Trespassing.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, June 3 at First District Court in Hempstead.

Hyppolite was charged with:

  • Trespassing;
  • Harassment;
  • Disorderly conduct.

She was released and scheduled to make a court appearance on Wednesday, June 22.

