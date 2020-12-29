Two Stabbed At Long Island Train Station

Two people were hospitalized after being stabbed at a Long Island train station.

The incident was reported around 5:47 p.m., Monday, Dec. 28, when the MTA Police received reports of a stabbing at Brentwood Station on the platform, said an MTA spokesperson.

MTA Police found that a woman had slash wounds on her right hand and a man had a puncture wound to his left thigh.

Both were taken to Southside Hospital.

As a result of police activity, LIRR Ronkonkoma Branch westbound trains bypassed Brentwood Station for about an hour.

MTA Police are investigating the incident, additional details regarding a suspect were not available.

