Police & Fire

Two Seriously Injured In Long Island Crash

Joe Lombardi
The area of Route 112 in Coram where the crash happened.
The area of Route 112 in Coram where the crash happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A driver and passenger were seriously injured in a two-vehicle Long Island crash.

It happened Sunday, Oct. 11 at 10:30 a.m. in Coram.

Melvin Rodriguez-Carvajl , 24, of Port Jefferson Station, was operating a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle northbound on Route 112 when a 2014 Honda pulled out of a gas station, located at 1883 Route 112, and struck the motorcycle, Suffolk County Police said.

Rodriguez-Carvajl and his passenger, Elianny Feliz-Rodriguez, Feliz-Rodriguez, 19, of Port Jefferson Station, were thrown from the motorcycle.

Rodriguez-Carvajl and Feliz-Rodriguez were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries. 

The driver of the Honda, Virginia Acosta, 47, of Coram, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with minor injuries.

The Honda and motorcycle were impounded for safety checks. The investigation is continuing. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

