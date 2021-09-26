Two Seriously Injured In Crash On LI Expressway, Driver Changed With DWI, Police Say

A 23-year-old man was charged with driving while intoxicated after authorities said he struck an SUV on the Long Island Expressway, seriously injuring two people.

The crash happened at about 4:10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26, in Manorville.

Segundo Daquilema Lluilema, of Corona, was driving a 2017 Toyota Corolla on the westbound side, east of Exit 70, when he changed lanes and struck the rear of the 2007 Toyota Highlander, Suffolk County Police Department said.

The Highlander then left the roadway and overturned.

Police said a passenger in the Highlander was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and the driver was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the two passengers in the Corolla was airlifted to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries, and the other passenger was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the four people who were injured are adults.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police at 631-852-6555 or Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

