Two People Seriously Injured In Crash At Busy Long Island Intersection

Joe Lombardi
Deer Park Avenue and Prairie Drive in North Babylon.
Deer Park Avenue and Prairie Drive in North Babylon. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two people suffered serious injuries in a crash at a busy Long Island intersection

William Sepe, age 57, of North Babylon, was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox in North Babylon on Deer Park Avenue northbound and attempted to make a left hand turn onto Prairie Drive around 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1., Suffolk County Police said.

The Chevrolet collided with a 2020 Audi A4 that was traveling southbound on Deer Park Avenue that was being driven by Darion Neale, 20, of Deer Park.

Sepe, Neale, and AnnMarie Mante, 61, of North Babylon, who was a passenger in the Chevrolet, were all transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip. 

Sepe and Mante were being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Neale was treated for minor injuries.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

