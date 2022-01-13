Two Nassau County Police Officers Injured Attempting To Apprehend Fleeing Suspect

Two police officers on Long Island were hospitalized after a suspect attempted to evade arrest after being busted with an illegal weapon, authorities announced.

Nassau County police detectives on patrol at approximately 3 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8 spotted a suspicious black Mazda SUV parked in the closed lot of the Doxy Brook fishing park in Woodmere.

As they approached, police said that they spotted a man and woman in the back seat “making suspicious movements."

As they approached, the man, later identified as Brooklyn resident Trevon Johnson, age 22, jumped into the front seat, and the woman, Rosedale resident Lisa-Marie Coalbrooke, age 23, was ordered into the driver’s seat, police said.

Police said that both were instructed to exit the SUV, and during the subsequent investigation, a loaded black and silver 9mm handgun was uncovered on the floor of the passenger seat.

Johnson took off on foot southbound on Branch Boulevard and struggled with officers attempting to arrest him when he was tracked down, said police.

According to police, two officers were injured making the arrest and were transported to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries. Coalbrooke remained at the scene during the chase and was taken into custody without incident.

Johnson was charged with:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Two counts of second-degree assault;

Criminal possession of a firearm;

Resisting arrest.

Coalbrook was charged with:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Criminal possession of a firearm.

They were arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead and scheduled to return at a later date.

