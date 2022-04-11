Two Nabbed For Cocaine Possession In Westbury

Two people have been arrested for alleged possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia following a warrant search on Long Island.

The arrests took place around 7 p.m., Friday, April 8 in Westbury.

Following an investigation, narcotics/vice squad detectives searched a home at 9 Clover Lane and recovered quantities of cocaine and drug paraphernalia, said the Nassau County Police.

The suspects, William J. Jackson, age 40, and Karona Lambert, age 36, were located and placed into custody without incident, police said.

Jackson has been charged with:

Six counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance third-degree

Two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance second-degree

Criminal sale of a controlled substance first-

Criminal sale of a controlled substance third-degree

Lambert was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

