Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Accused Long Island MS-13 Associate Found Guilty In Deaths Of Four
Police & Fire

Two Nabbed For Cocaine Possession In Westbury

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
William J. Jackson and Karona Lambert
William J. Jackson and Karona Lambert Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Two people have been arrested for alleged possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia following a warrant search on Long Island.

The arrests took place around 7 p.m., Friday, April 8 in Westbury.

Following an investigation, narcotics/vice squad detectives searched a home at 9 Clover Lane and recovered quantities of cocaine and drug paraphernalia, said the Nassau County Police.

The suspects, William J. Jackson, age 40, and Karona Lambert, age 36, were located and placed into custody without incident, police said.

Jackson has been charged with:

  • Six counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance third-degree
  • Two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance second-degree
  • Criminal sale of a controlled substance first-
  • Criminal sale of a controlled substance third-degree 

Lambert was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.