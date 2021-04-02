Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Two More Charged In New Long Island Massage Parlor Raid

Zak Failla
Shangri-La Spa & Bodywork in Miller Place
Shangri-La Spa & Bodywork in Miller Place Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two more women have been arrested for providing unlicensed massages at a Long Island parlor as police continue cracking down on such businesses.

For the second time this week, members of the Suffolk County Police Department busted a massage parlor for conducting illegal business, this time at Shangri-La Spa & Bodywork on Route 25A in Miller Place.

Police said that at approximately 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, in response to multiple complaints from the community, officers from the Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers, along with the Town of Brookhaven Investigator, the Town of Brookhaven Fire Marshal, and the Town of Brookhaven Building Inspector, conducted a massage parlor investigation at Shangri-La Spa & Bodywork.

That investigation led to the arrest of Chao Ma and Li Huang, both of Flushing, Queens, who were arrested during the bust.

Ma, age 36, and Huang, age 37, were both taken into custody and charged with unauthorized practice of a profession, a felony under New York State Education law.

According to police, the Town of Brookhaven Investigator and Fire Marshal issued multiple violations to the tenant, and the establishment was closed by the Brookhaven Town Building Inspector as a result of the violations.

Following their arrests, Ma and Huang were scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, April 20 in First District Court in Central Islip.

