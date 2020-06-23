Two Men, Woman Wanted For Robbing Long Island Pharmacy

Three people are wanted for a midday armed robbery of a Long Island pharmacy, police said.

Two men and a woman allegedly entered Lighthouse Pharmacy on Montauk Highway in East Patchogue at approximately 1:50 p.m. on Monday, June 22, with one brandishing a gun.

It is alleged that the group displayed a handgun before stealing an undisclosed amount of cash and prescription medication. The three then fled east on Montauk Highway in a light-colored vehicle.

Police noted that no one was injured during the incident.

A “fast-cash reward” of $3,000 has been offered by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest within 72 hours of the robbery.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Suffolk County Major Case Unit detectives by calling (631) 852-6553 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

