Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Two Long Island Women Seriously Injured In Crash Between SUV, Mercedes-Benz

Joe Lombardi
Fifth Avenue at Reil Place in Bay Shore.
Fifth Avenue at Reil Place in Bay Shore. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two Long Island women were seriously injured in a crash between an SUV and Mercedes-Benz.

It happened Friday, Dec. 4 at about 6:30 p.m. in Bay Shore.

Jose Rodriguez, 28, of Brentwood, was driving a 2019 Kia Sportage SUV southbound on Fifth Avenue at Reil Place, when the vehicle was side-swiped by a southbound 2020 Mercedes-Benz sedan driven by Mayda Villatoro, 20, of Brentwood, Suffolk County Police said.

The collision caused the SUV to spin into a wooded area, and the sedan crashed into a tree, according to police.

Villatoro and the front passenger of the Mercedes, Yaneth Fuentes, 21, of Brentwood, were transported to Southside Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said. 

Israel Serrano, 22, of Bay Shore, a passenger in the back seat of the Mercedes, was transported to Southside Hospital for treatment of minor injuries and released.

Rodriguez, his wife, Doris Cabrera, 25, who was in the front passenger seat of the SUV, and their two children, a 5-year-old boy, and 2-year-old girl, were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where they were treated for minor injuries and released.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

