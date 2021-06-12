Two Long Island Store Workers Nabbed For Selling Alcohol, E-Cigarettes To Minors, Police Say

Contact Us
Two employees on Long Island were arrested for selling alcohol and nicotine to minors.
Two men are facing charges on Long Island for selling alcohol and e-cigarettes to minors during a police investigation, officials announced.

Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section and Comment Support Unit officers conducted an investigation between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Thursday, June 10 into the alleged sales of alcohol and nicotine to underage buyers following multiple complaints from the community.

The investigation led to the arrests of Bayside resident Shivant Kumar, age 28, who works at Smokeez Smoke Shop, and Smithtown resident Daniel Conroy, age 20, an employee of Legacy Smoke Shop, both on Larkfield Road in East Northport.

Kumar was charged with second-degree unlawfully dealing with a child for selling e-liquid cartridges to a minor and Conroy was charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child for selling beer to a minor.

Police noted that employees at Metro Mart on Route 25A in Northport complied with the law and refused to sell beer to a minor.

Both Kumar and Conroy were issued appearance tickets and are scheduled to be arraigned at a later date.

