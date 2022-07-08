Two Levittown Teens Charged With Beating, Harassing Juvenile, Police Say

Two Long Island teens were charged after they reportedly harassed and beat another juvenile at an area park.

The incident took place around 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 6 at Azalea Park in Levittown.

According to detectives, three males were involved in an altercation at Azalea Park on the corner of Azalea Road and Hilltop Road.

Upon arrival, police were informed that a 17-year-old boy, was struck several times in the abdomen, head, and face, by another teen, Nassau County police said.

The second subject, Max Itchkow, age 19, of Levittown, pointed a black-colored imitation firearm at the juvenile victim, putting him in fear for his safety, police added.

During an investigation, officers located both teens on the corner of Lily Lane and Clover Lane and arrested them without incident. A black-colored BB gun was recovered, police added.

The victim refused medical treatment at the scene.

The 17-year-old was charged with assault and released on an appearance ticket.

Itchkow was charged with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon. He was also released on an appearance ticket.

