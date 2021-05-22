Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Two Killed In Sunrise Highway Crash

Joe Lombardi
Two people were killed in an overnight crash on a busy Long Island roadway.
It happened around 9 p.m. Friday, May 21 in Bohemia.

Kazimierz Wiszowaty, age 61, of Holtsville, left his disabled 2005 Toyota sedan on the right shoulder of eastbound Sunrise Highway (Route 27), Suffolk County Police said.

When he was walking back to his disabled vehicle under the Smithtown Boulevard overpass, he was struck by a 2018 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle being operated by Robert Pappas, age 23, of Patchogue, in the right lane, according to police.

Wiszowaty and Pappas were both pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Both vehicles were impounded for a safety check.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

