Two Killed In Chain-Reaction Crash At Long Island Intersection

Joe Lombardi
William Floyd Parkway and Yaphank Woods Road in Yaphank.
William Floyd Parkway and Yaphank Woods Road in Yaphank. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two men were killed in a chain-reaction overnight crash at a Long Island intersection overnight.

It happened on Saturday, Jan. 2 at approximately 7:30 p.m. in Yaphank.

Robert Manganaro, age 70, of Yaphank, driving a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban northbound on William Floyd Parkway, was stopped for the red light at the intersection Yaphank Woods Road, Suffolk County Police said.

A 2017 Honda Accord driven by Clydon Bazzey, age 41, of Mastic Beach, then crashed into the rear of his vehicle, police said.

The impact of the crash sent the Suburban into the intersection where it struck a 2018 Nissan Maxima, according to police.

Bazzy was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, said police. 

Manganaro was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police. 

The driver of the Maxima was transported to the same hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

All three vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

