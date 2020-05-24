Two Injured, One Seriously, After Car Crashes Into Tree On Long Island

Two people were injured, one seriously, when a car went off the road and crashed into a tree on Long Island.

It happened on Saturday, May 23 at about 11:05 p.m. in West Islip.

Robert Ferri, 65, of Babylon, was driving a 2001 Ford sedan eastbound on Route 27A when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree between Admirals Drive East and Otis Lane, Suffolk County Police said.

Ferri was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip with serious injuries.

A 28-year-old male passenger in the vehicle was transported to the same hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

