Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: COVID-19: Loan Fund Launched To Aid NY Small Businesses
Police & Fire

Two Injured, One Seriously, After Car Crashes Into Tree On Long Island

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Route 27A, between Admirals Drive East and Otis Lane in West Islip.
Route 27A, between Admirals Drive East and Otis Lane in West Islip. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two people were injured, one seriously, when a car went off the road and crashed into a tree on Long Island.

It happened on Saturday, May 23 at about 11:05 p.m. in West Islip.

Robert Ferri, 65, of Babylon, was driving a 2001 Ford sedan eastbound on Route 27A when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree between Admirals Drive East and Otis Lane, Suffolk County Police said.

Ferri was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip with serious injuries.

A 28-year-old male passenger in the vehicle was transported to the same hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.