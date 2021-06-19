Two Injured In Shooting On Busy Long Island Roadway

Contact Us
The area of Main Street in Port Jefferson where the shooting happened.
The area of Main Street in Port Jefferson where the shooting happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two people were injured in an overnight shooting that happened on a busy Long Island roadway overnight.

A 22-year-old man and a 20-year old man were shot in Port Jefferson outside of 109 Main St., at approximately 2 a.m. Saturday, June 19, Suffolk County Police said.

The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

