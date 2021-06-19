Two Injured In Shooting On Busy Long Island Roadway

Two people were injured in an overnight shooting that happened on a busy Long Island roadway overnight.

A 22-year-old man and a 20-year old man were shot in Port Jefferson outside of 109 Main St., at approximately 2 a.m. Saturday, June 19, Suffolk County Police said.

The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

