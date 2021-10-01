Two Injured In Long Island Expressway Crash Involving Drunk Driver, Police Say

A man was driving while intoxicated on the Long Island Expressway when he was involved in a crash that injured himself and seriously injured another person, police said.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1 in Hauppauge.

James Todarello, age 72, of Coram, was driving a 2002 Mercedes-Benz, and Nolan Grant, age 57, of Medford, was driving a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee on the westbound Long Island Expressway near Exit 57 when the vehicles crashed, Suffolk County Police said.

The Mercedes overturned on the roadway, and the Jeep, which also overturned, traveled over a guardrail and up an embankment before coming to a stop on the shoulder, said police.

Todarello was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to police.

Grant was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of serious injuries.

Grant was charged with DWI. He is scheduled to be arraigned at a later date.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

