Two Injured After Explosion At Long Island Business

Kathy Reakes
The site of the explosion. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two employees of a Long Island gas company were seriously burned during an explosion.

The incident took place around 6:30 p.m., Monday, March 8, at Paraco Gas, located on Corbin Avenue in Bay Shore, said the Suffolk County Police.

The explosion occurred when the two employees were filling propane tanks when a small explosion, police said.

Both employees were transported by ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of burns. 

Members of the Bay Shore, Brentwood, North Babylon, Deer Park, and West Islip Fire Departments responded as well as the Town of Islip Hazmat Team and Town of Islip Fire Marshal.

The condition of the employees was not revealed. 

