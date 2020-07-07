Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Two Charged With Abusing Three Yorkshire Terriers On Long Island

Zak Failla
Two are facing charges for allegedly abusing three Yorkshire Terriers that were found to be living in squalor on Long Island, according to the SPCA. Photo Credit: Suffolk County SPCA

Suffolk County SPCA detectives assisted Suffolk County Fourth Precinct officers in arresting two Hauppauge residents for alleged animal cruelty.

Roy Gross, Chief of the Suffolk SPCA, said that on Saturday, July 4, a joint investigation was launched on Del Place in Hauppauge, where there were reports of animals being abused.

The investigation led to the discovery of three tan Yorkshire Terriers who were living amongst feces, urine, garbage, and otherwise filthy living conditions, police said. The house had been previously declared unfit for habitation and was placarded.

Gross said that evidence was gathered by SPCA and Suffolk County Police officers which led to the arrest of Lonnie Roth and Jamie Roth.

“This is just another example of the Suffolk County SPCA and the Suffolk County Police Department working closely together with one common goal in mind and that is preventing Animal Cruelty”, Gross said in a statement.

Both Roths were charged with failure to provide proper sustenance. Following their processing, both were released and are scheduled to return to First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, July 24 to respond to the charge.

