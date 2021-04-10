Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Two Charged, Long Island Bar Closed For Night After SLA Inspection

Zak Failla
La Terraza Bar & Grill in Lindenhurst
La Terraza Bar & Grill in Lindenhurst Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A bar owner and security guard at a Long Island restaurant are facing charges for alleged COVID-19 violations and for illegally having fireworks inside their establishment, police said.

Suffolk County Police officers, a New York State Liquor Authority investigator, the Village of Lindenhurst Fire Marshal and Building Inspector conducted an inspection of La Terraza Bar & Grill on West Hoffman Avenue in Lindenhurst at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, April 8.

Police said that the inspection found that the bar’s owner, Amityville resident Gustavo Diaz, and a security guard at the bar, Miguel Pichardo-Sosa, of Bay Shore, were found to be running an operation that was ignoring COVID-19 rules put in place for restaurants, and were in possession of fireworks.

In total, the New York State Liquor Authority issued 24 SLA Violations. The Village of Lindenhurst issued 15 combined building, fire, and code violations to the owner, and the business was closed for the night.

Diaz, 38, was charged with ABC Law: disorderly premise, unlawfully dealing with fireworks and dangerous fireworks, and two counts of NYS Executive Law for employees not wearing masks and indoor lack of facial coverings by patrons.

Pichardo-Sosa, 40, was charged with NYS General Business Law for being an unlicensed security guard and criminal possession of a weapon, both misdemeanors.

According to police, both men were scheduled to be arraigned at a later date. No return court appearance has been announced.

