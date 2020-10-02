Two Charged In Long Island Massage Parlor Raid

Two women were charged with the felony of unauthorized practice of a profession after multiple complaints were lodged about a Long Island massage parlor, according to police.

Officers raided B & B Retreat Inc., doing business as "SPALAX" on 38 E. Main St. in the village of Babylon at approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct 1, Suffolk County Police said.

Queens residents Liyu Qian, 40, and Zhouxia Zheng, 52, both of Flushing, were charged with felonies under New York State Education Law.

The village's building inspector also issued multiple code violations, said police.

Qian will be arraigned at the First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Zheng was held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and scheduled to be arraigned in the First District Court on Friday, Oct. 2.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.