Trooper Injured, Four State Police Vehicles Damaged During Arrest Of Wrong-Way LI Driver

One trooper was injured and several state police cruisers sustained damage as an allegedly impaired wrong-way driver was apprehended on Long Island.

At approximately 6:05 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, the wrong-way driver was reported on the Ocean State Parkway eastbound in the westbound lanes in the town of Babylon.

Troopers located the vehicle, and a pursuit was initiated.

The driver, Jose Cortez-Peraza, age 21, of Akron, Ohio, was taken into custody after being blocked on the eastbound shoulder of the Ocean State Parkway, west of Robert Moses Causeway.

During the pursuit, there was damage caused to four marked state police vehicles and the suspect’s vehicle, according to authorities.

One trooper sustained minor injuries, state police said.

Cortez-Peraza was charged with:

Driving while impaired by drugs (misdemeanor),

Reckless endangerment, second degree (misdemeanor),

Reckless endangerment of property (misdemeanor),

Fleeing an officer, third degree (misdemeanor),

Criminal mischief, fourth degree (misdemeanor),

Criminal possession of cannabis (misdemeanor).

He is being held for arraignment at Suffolk County First District Court.

