Trio Wanted In Connection To Shooting At Long Island Party, Video Production

A $2,000 reward has been issued for information that leads to the arrest of a shooter who injured three while firing into a Long Island home where a rap video was being shot, police said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and the Southampton Town Police Department issued an alert as they seek the public’s assistance in locating the people who fired shots into a North Sea home last month, leaving three hospitalized with “serious injuries.”

Police said that At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2, three people were shot during a birthday party and rap video shoot being held on a Long Springs Road home.

The three victims - two men and a woman, all in their 20s - suffered serious injuries and were transported to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. Two of the victims were later transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for further treatment.

According to police, detectives believe that there are at least three people involved in the shooting.

A fast-cash reward of $2,000 has been offered by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers that will be paid within 72 hours for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information has been asked to contact investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

