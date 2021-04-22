Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Nassau Teen Accused Of Hitting Officer In Face During Fight, Police Say
Police & Fire

Trio Wanted In Connection To Shooting At Long Island Party, Video Production

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Three were injured after shots were fired into a North Sea home.
Three were injured after shots were fired into a North Sea home. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

A $2,000 reward has been issued for information that leads to the arrest of a shooter who injured three while firing into a Long Island home where a rap video was being shot, police said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and the Southampton Town Police Department issued an alert as they seek the public’s assistance in locating the people who fired shots into a North Sea home last month, leaving three hospitalized with “serious injuries.”

Police said that At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2, three people were shot during a birthday party and rap video shoot being held on a Long Springs Road home.

The three victims - two men and a woman, all in their 20s - suffered serious injuries and were transported to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. Two of the victims were later transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for further treatment.

According to police, detectives believe that there are at least three people involved in the shooting.

A fast-cash reward of $2,000 has been offered by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers that will be paid within 72 hours for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information has been asked to contact investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.