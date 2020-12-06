Trio Wanted For Stealing $5,000 Worth Of Items From Long Island Store, Police Say

Three men are wanted for stealing $5,000 worth of fragrances from a Long Island Ulta location.

The incident took place at the Ulta location on Walt Whitman Road in Huntington Station on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at approximately 4 p.m., according to Suffolk County Police, and may have fled the scene in a blue Honda sedan.

Suffolk County Crime Stopper will extend a cash reward to anyone with information leading to the arrest of the three men, and can be reached via the P3Tips app, online or by calling 800-220-TIPS.

