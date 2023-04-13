Trio Steals Phone, Credit Cards In Late-Night Elmont Robbery: Police

Contact Us
Three suspects fled the scene of a robbery that happened late the night of Wednesday, April 12 in Elmont, police said.
Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a group of three people accused of robbing a man on Long Island.

A 37-year-old man was walking eastbound on Hempstead Turnpike in Elmont near Savoy Avenue at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, when the robbers struck, according to Nassau County police.

The three males, described as wearing all black with their faces covered, reportedly grabbed and pushed the victim up against the side of a building while they emptied his pockets and backpack.

All suspects left on foot, going south on Claridge Avenue.

Police reported that they stole the victim’s cell phone, credit cards, headphones, and personal papers.

No injuries were reported.

Detectives are requesting that any person with information contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous. 

