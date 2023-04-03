Trio Steals Multiple Tires, Rims From Nassau County Dealerships, Police Say

Three men accused of stealing multiple car tires and rims from Long Island dealerships have been arrested.

Chase Barret, age 33, of Astoria; Eldorado Sterling, age 29, of Queens; and Jovanie Clarke, age 29, of Queens, were arrested on Sunday, April 2 following a traffic stop in Woodbury, according to Nassau County Police.

Officers spotted them at around 2 a.m. in a white Ford Econoline van traveling on Jericho Turnpike. The vehicle had been involved in multiple previous larcenies, police said.

All three were arrested without incident.

Further investigation confirmed the three suspects had been involved in thefts at the North Shore Honda in Glen Head and the Penn Toyota in East Hills in late March 2023, according to police.

Barret, Sterling, and Clarke were each charged with:

Third-degree grand larceny

Fourth-degree grand larceny

Fourth-degree criminal mischief

Sterling was released on an appearance ticket and will return to First District Court on Friday, April 21.

Barret and Clarke are scheduled to be arraigned Monday, April 3.

Clarke had previously been arrested on May 7, 2022 on similar charges, but was released a day later.

