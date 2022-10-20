Trio Nabbed In Freeport In Stolen Vehicle With Catalytic Converters

Three men were nabbed on Long Island following a crash for the alleged theft of a vehicle and at least three catalytic converters.

The incident took place in Freeport around 2 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 19.

According to Nassau County detectives, officers were patrolling the vicinity of Babylon Turnpike for suspected vehicles linked to catalytic converter thefts when they spotted a grey Audi sedan crash into two parked vehicles on Lakeview Avenue, the vehicle was later determined to have been stolen.

Officers immediately rendered medical aid to three people inside the vehicle who suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers said the Audi matched descriptions from multiple complaints in recent catalytic converter thefts and place the three under arrest including:

Jose Reyes, age 24, of the Bronx

Jesus Rodriguez Brito (driver), age 23, of Bronx

Hector Otero, age 22, of the Bronx

The three were in possession of tools to commit larcenies of multiple catalytic converters, along with three stolen catalytic converters, police said.

A fourth suspect fled the scene and has not been apprehended.

The investigation is ongoing.

Reyes and Otero were charged with:

Unauthorized use of a vehicle

Criminal possession of the stolen property

Possession of burglar tools.

They will be arraigned when medically practical.

Brito was charged with:

Two counts of criminal possession of the stolen property

Possession of burglar tools

He will be arraigned when medically practical.

