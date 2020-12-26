Trio Nabbed For Long Island Gas Station Robberies

Three men who allegedly robbed two Long Island gas stations on Christmas Day have been apprehended, police announced.

Devonte Burgess and Shaquawn Humphrey, both of Wyandanch, entered the Shell gas station, located at 170 Bay Shore Road in North Babylon at approximately 10:40 a.m. Friday, Dec. 25, Suffolk County Police said.

One of the suspects displayed a knife and demanded cigarettes and cash, according to police.

The employee complied with their demands.

A third man, Fleeton Allen, 53, of Huntington Station, waited in a red Dodge minivan, according to police.

Burgess and Humphrey then entered the Sunoco gas station, located at 1000 Route 109, North Lindenhurst at approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday, said police.

One man displayed a knife and demanded cigarettes and cash, according to police.

The employee complied with their demands, and the suspects fled in the Dodge minivan that Allen was driving, police said..

A police notification was broadcast and a unit on patrol in Wyandanch stopped the suspects matching their description in a red minivan.

Police initiated a traffic stop on South 21st Street and Long Island Avenue in Wyandanch at approximately noon Friday, where they were arrested.

The knife and proceeds of the robberies were recovered in the vehicle, said police.

First Squad detectives charged Burgess and Humphrey, and Allen with two counts of first-degree robbery.

They were held overnight at the First Precinct and are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, Dec. 26.

