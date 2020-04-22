Trio Nabbed For Burglary After Crashing SUV Through Long Island Store

Three people are facing charges for allegedly driving their SUV through a storefront and robbing a Long Island store, police said.

A Suffolk County Police sergeant spotted a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe with a broken headlight on Deer Park Avenue in Deer Park shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22, prompting a traffic stop.

During the subsequent stop, the sergeant spotted glass on the rear bumper on the SUV, multiple cartons of cigarettes, and boxes of vape pens inside the vehicle, police said.

According to police, while speaking with the driver, a radio transmission was made regarding a burglary at Smoke Hub, on Bay Shore Road in Deer Park. During the burglary, cigarettes and vape pens were stolen.

The investigation led to the arrest of the driver Stanley Emerson, 52, of Brentwood, and his passengers, Keith Pasha, 32, of Bay Shore, and Jacqueline DiPalma, 36, of Happauge.

Each was charged with burglary and is scheduled to be arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip later on Wednesday.

