Police & Fire

Trio Nabbed After Search Of Long Island Home Results In Seizure Of Drugs, Weapons Seized

Kathy Reakes
Some of the drugs and weapons seized.
Some of the drugs and weapons seized. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police arrested three residents of a Long Island home following a warrant search in which they seized drugs and weapons.

The warrant was executed around 6 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23, at a home at 51 Higgins St., in North Babylon, Suffolk County Police said.

During the search, police said a sizable quantity of crack, cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin were seized. Detectives also seized two illegal 9 mm handguns and more than $36,000 in cash.

Arrested included Levar Jackson, 41, Rhamel Stanford, 34, and Jaclyn Misuraca, all of North Babylon.

Jackson was charged with:

  • Three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance
  • Criminal possession of a weapon
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance fourth-degree
  • Two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia
  • Endangering the welfare of a child.  

He also had an active violation of parole warrant.

Stanford was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon third-degree.

Misuraca was charged with:

  • Three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance third-degree
  • Criminal use of drug paraphernalia

A 4-year-old girl was released into the custody of a family member at the scene.

All three are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday, Dec. 24.

