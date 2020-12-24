Trio Nabbed After Search Of Long Island Home Results In Seizure Of Drugs, Weapons Seized

Police arrested three residents of a Long Island home following a warrant search in which they seized drugs and weapons.

The warrant was executed around 6 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23, at a home at 51 Higgins St., in North Babylon, Suffolk County Police said.

During the search, police said a sizable quantity of crack, cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin were seized. Detectives also seized two illegal 9 mm handguns and more than $36,000 in cash.

Arrested included Levar Jackson, 41, Rhamel Stanford, 34, and Jaclyn Misuraca, all of North Babylon.

Jackson was charged with:

Three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance

Two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance

Criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal possession of a controlled substance fourth-degree

Two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia

Endangering the welfare of a child.

He also had an active violation of parole warrant.

Stanford was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon third-degree.

Misuraca was charged with:

Three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance

Criminal possession of a controlled substance third-degree

Criminal use of drug paraphernalia

A 4-year-old girl was released into the custody of a family member at the scene.

All three are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday, Dec. 24.

