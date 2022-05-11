Trio Busted With Handgun, Pills, After Traffic Stop In Roosevelt

Three suspects are facing drug and weapon charges after being busted during a traffic stop on Long Island, police said.

In Nassau County, officers on patrol stopped a 2021 Jeep Wrangler shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday, May 9 in Roosevelt when the driver blew through a stop sign near the intersection of Park Avenue and East Clinton Avenue.

According to police, during the subsequent stop, three occupants inside the Jeep “began to react nervously” to officers’ verbal commands, prompting them to instruct the three men to leave the vehicle.

A Nassau County Police Department spokesperson said that when the rear passenger exited the vehicle, he attempted to flee the scene but was stopped by officers.

Subsequent to the investigation, police said that it was determined that the suspect was in possession of a loaded Kimber Ultra .45 caliber handgun and three pills believed to be Oxycodone and Amphetamine were located in the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Those arrested:

Jihad Prunty, age 20, of East Meadow, was charged with:

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon;

Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Criminal possession of a firearm.

Guillermo Ospina, age 21, and Tyriq Lobban, age 18 of Roosevelt were each charged with one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Prunty was scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, May 10. Ospina and Lobban were each issued a desk appearance ticket to return to court on Monday, May 30.

